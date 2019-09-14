Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Holder Greenwood Capital Associates Has Increased Its Stake by $1.73 Million; Fedex (FDX) Valuation Declined While Truenorth Lifted Its Position

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 1,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 14,812 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 12,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.38 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 20%-21% IN FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl (CCI) by 57.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 13,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 36,336 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74M, up from 23,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.22M shares traded or 22.76% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $267.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 17,432 shares to 145,139 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,832 shares, and cut its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Synovus Finance Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 5,820 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt owns 136,466 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. 5,052 are owned by Whittier Tru. 956,589 are held by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. B And T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt owns 7,356 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pathstone Family Office reported 0.02% stake. 7,120 were accumulated by High Pointe Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,332 shares. 3,640 were accumulated by Bessemer Gp. Griffin Asset has 13,172 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,359 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Webster Savings Bank N A owns 0.06% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,705 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 118,623 shares to 20,170 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 13,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,148 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 1,198 are owned by Guardian Life Of America. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation owns 133,329 shares. M&T Bank Corp reported 78,225 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associates Lc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 81 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Company reported 16,000 shares stake. Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Georgia-based Advisory Network Limited Co has invested 0.17% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Motco invested in 77,784 shares or 0.95% of the stock. 40 are held by Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability Company (Wy). Colonial Tru Advsrs stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Chesley Taft & Ltd reported 34,120 shares stake. 1,902 were reported by Amica Retiree Medical. Of Vermont has 811 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.