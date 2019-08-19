Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Holder Capital Growth Management LP Raised Stake; Allison Transmission Hold (ALSN) Holder Hartford Investment Management Co Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.11 Million as Stock Value Declined

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 340,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.52M, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $144.11. About 325,602 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Allison Transmission Hold (ALSN) by 79.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 25,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 57,039 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 31,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hold for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.43. About 282,464 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 10/05/2018 – Allison Transmission declares quarterly dividend; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION REPORTS FRED BOHLEY AS NEXT CFO; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 445,000 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $18.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,200 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Etf (IVV) by 10,888 shares to 8,783 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 17,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,797 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl (BRKB).