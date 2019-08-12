Crown Castle International (REIT) to pay $1.13 on Sep 30, 2019; USA Truck (USAK) Sentiment Is 1.34

Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:REIT) is expected to pay $1.13 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:REIT) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $1.13 dividend. Crown Castle International Corp’s current price of $141.24 translates into 0.80% yield. Crown Castle International Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 1.63 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

USA Truck Inc (USAK) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 43 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 32 trimmed and sold holdings in USA Truck Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 5.51 million shares, down from 5.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding USA Truck Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 20 Increased: 27 New Position: 16.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity. $2.26M worth of stock was bought by MARTIN J LANDIS on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Crown Castle International Corp. shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Advisors Group Limited Com owns 181,053 shares. Pension Serv owns 431,904 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) reported 0% stake. Roosevelt Gp invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Atria Investments invested in 36,017 shares. Sterling Investment Management Inc reported 2.32% stake. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.21% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 178 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc accumulated 34 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.16% or 553,209 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 924 shares or 0% of the stock. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il stated it has 2,448 shares. Adage Capital Group Ltd Llc owns 520,194 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd invested in 0.17% or 3,361 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. The company has market cap of $58.72 billion. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. It has a 82.16 P/E ratio.

Analysts await USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.43 per share. USAK’s profit will be $3.43 million for 5.39 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by USA Truck, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,233.33% EPS growth.

USA Truck, Inc., a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $73.97 million. It operates through two divisions, Trucking and USAT Logistics. It has a 7.12 P/E ratio. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium- to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.4% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. for 27,476 shares. Grace & White Inc Ny owns 86,470 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Horrell Capital Management Inc. has 0.23% invested in the company for 31,167 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 90,457 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $449,997 activity.