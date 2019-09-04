Crown Castle International (REIT) to pay $1.13 on Sep 30, 2019; Fresh Del Monte Produce Has 1.08 Sentiment

Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:REIT) is expected to pay $1.13 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:REIT) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $1.13 dividend. Crown Castle International Corp’s current price of $147.58 translates into 0.76% yield. Crown Castle International Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $147.58. About 1.31 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.79, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 56 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 52 decreased and sold positions in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 28.89 million shares, up from 28.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 34 Increased: 38 New Position: 18.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. for 30,240 shares. Dean Investment Associates Llc owns 156,940 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.42% invested in the company for 42,500 shares. The Connecticut-based Corecommodity Management Llc has invested 0.29% in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital, a Missouri-based fund reported 15,000 shares.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as strawberries, plantains, and mangos. It has a 69.01 P/E ratio. The firm also provides prepared food products comprising prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, other beverages, snacks, poultry, and meat products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Crown Castle International Corp. shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 264,418 were accumulated by Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability. Raymond James And Associates reported 1.55M shares. Opus Cap Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Company reported 6,605 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 4,616 shares. Mason Street Lc owns 59,286 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.39% stake. Redwood Invests Limited Co holds 63,314 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Moreover, Argent Company has 0.21% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 15,995 shares. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.27% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Commercial Bank Of The West holds 0.08% or 5,196 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0.04% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Lvw Lc has 4,001 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Rex Lc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Cambridge invested in 0.04% or 31,588 shares. 163,133 were accumulated by Bb&T Corp.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26 million worth of stock or 18,350 shares.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. The company has market cap of $61.90 billion. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. It has a 85.85 P/E ratio.