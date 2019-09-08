Crown Castle International Corp. Reit (CCI) Shareholder Highstreet Asset Management Lowered Its Position; Stryker (SYK) Shareholder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Cut Its Position by $900,684 as Stock Rose

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. Reit (CCI) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 15,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 112,924 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45M, down from 128,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $146.44. About 977,830 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 4,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 81,486 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.10M, down from 86,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $221.4. About 745,491 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK); 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $712.22 million for 29.13 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,720 shares to 160,887 shares, valued at $25.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM) by 13,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,728 were accumulated by Brinker Capital. Martingale Asset LP owns 291,135 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 67,425 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement holds 13,523 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Communication Limited has invested 1.38% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Amp Capital has 0.18% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 161,868 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.05% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Hl Financial Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). The Maryland-based Chevy Chase has invested 0.21% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.67% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 21,865 are owned by Ww Asset Mgmt. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.27% stake. Hsbc Holding Pcl has 264,607 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The Indiana-based Horizon Services Ltd Llc has invested 2.53% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Automobile Association accumulated 151,395 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Greenleaf Trust accumulated 4,935 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Co stated it has 27,550 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Rare Ltd holds 6.02% or 688,376 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc owns 124,985 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc, Washington-based fund reported 1,822 shares. American Asset Mngmt Inc holds 7,091 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 21,900 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 3,955 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 43,494 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.19% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Republic owns 402,125 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Com owns 198,391 shares.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 36,566 shares to 135,053 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick And Co. Inc. (NYSE:MKC) by 63,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU).