Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) and Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) Contrasting side by side

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), both competing one another are Diversified Communication Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 128 10.75 N/A 1.73 77.16 Intelsat S.A. 20 1.22 N/A -4.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) and Intelsat S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) and Intelsat S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 0.00% 4.6% 1.6% Intelsat S.A. 0.00% 16.4% -5.3%

Risk and Volatility

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) has a 0.34 beta, while its volatility is 66.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Intelsat S.A. has a 1.41 beta which is 41.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Intelsat S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Intelsat S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT).

Analyst Recommendations

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) and Intelsat S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00 Intelsat S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of Intelsat S.A. is $39, which is potential 111.96% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) and Intelsat S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 95.4% and 99.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 45.13% of Intelsat S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 3.13% 2.41% 7.08% 15.41% 21.58% 22.67% Intelsat S.A. 5.16% 14.57% 8.69% -3.25% 10.12% 5.84%

For the past year Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) was more bullish than Intelsat S.A.

Summary

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) beats on 6 of the 9 factors Intelsat S.A.

Crown Castle International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases shared wireless infrastructure in the United States and Australia. The company provides towers and other structures, such as rooftops; and distributed antenna systems, a type of small cell network (small cells). It provides access, including space or capacity to its towers, small cells, and third party land interests via long-term contracts in various forms, including license, sublease, and lease agreements. In addition, the company offers network services relating to wireless infrastructure, primarily consisting of antenna installations or subsequent augmentations, as well as site development services relating to wireless infrastructure. As of December 31, 2013, it owned, leased, or managed approximately 39,600 towers in the United States, including Puerto Rico; and approximately 1,700 towers in Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Intelsat S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and ISPs; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network and other services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure, from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services to other satellite operators. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Intelsat S.A. is a subsidiary of Serafina S.A.