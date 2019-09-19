Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) and B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Diversified Communication Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 132 10.26 N/A 1.73 77.16 B Communications Ltd 2 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) and B Communications Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) and B Communications Ltd’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 0.00% 4.6% 1.6% B Communications Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) and B Communications Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.4% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 3.13% 2.41% 7.08% 15.41% 21.58% 22.67% B Communications Ltd -10.33% -20.79% -26.94% -70.59% -86.51% -76.23%

For the past year Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) had bullish trend while B Communications Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) beats on 8 of the 8 factors B Communications Ltd.

Crown Castle International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases shared wireless infrastructure in the United States and Australia. The company provides towers and other structures, such as rooftops; and distributed antenna systems, a type of small cell network (small cells). It provides access, including space or capacity to its towers, small cells, and third party land interests via long-term contracts in various forms, including license, sublease, and lease agreements. In addition, the company offers network services relating to wireless infrastructure, primarily consisting of antenna installations or subsequent augmentations, as well as site development services relating to wireless infrastructure. As of December 31, 2013, it owned, leased, or managed approximately 39,600 towers in the United States, including Puerto Rico; and approximately 1,700 towers in Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

B Communications Ltd. provides various communications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile.Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.