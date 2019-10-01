Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Stock Price Rose While Roosevelt Investment Group Has Lowered Its Stake; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Upped Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position by $85.14 Million

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 3,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 137,986 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.99 million, down from 141,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 2.38M shares traded or 33.07% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 278.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 556,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 756,489 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.39 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.77. About 1.50 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $854.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2,963 shares to 8,953 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. by 17,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

