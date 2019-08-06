Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Shareholder Roosevelt Investment Group Has Lowered Its Position as Shares Rose; Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Position in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Raised by $2.77 Million

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 6,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 141,295 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, down from 148,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.17. About 418,551 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.81. About 95,167 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity. Shares for $2.08 million were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Incorporated Oh has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Arete Wealth Limited invested 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Lvw Advsrs Lc owns 0.14% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,001 shares. Korea-based Korea Inv has invested 0.3% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Rare has 6.02% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Trustmark Fincl Bank Department holds 9 shares. Dubuque Bancorp And Trust has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Grisanti Capital reported 19,230 shares stake. New York-based Kings Point Mgmt has invested 1.23% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Jennison Associates Limited Liability Com has 0.62% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Greenwood Capital Associate Ltd Company reported 23,035 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 266,016 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1.79 million shares. First Citizens Bancorp & Co invested in 4,091 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 21,900 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Qualit Etf (QUAL) by 47,189 shares to 116,273 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Market Etf (ITOT) by 121,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

