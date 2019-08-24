Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Reaches $146.34 52-Week High; ARADIGM (ARDMQ) Shorts Up By 121.95%

ARADIGM CORP (OTCMKTS:ARDMQ) had an increase of 121.95% in short interest. ARDMQ’s SI was 18,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 121.95% from 8,200 shares previously. With 12,100 avg volume, 2 days are for ARADIGM CORP (OTCMKTS:ARDMQ)’s short sellers to cover ARDMQ’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.15. About 1,070 shares traded. Aradigm Corporation (OTCMKTS:ARDMQ) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) hit a new 52-week high and has $156.58 target or 7.00% above today’s $146.34 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $60.84B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $156.58 price target is reached, the company will be worth $4.26 billion more. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $146.34. About 1.73M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 0.72% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.39 per share. CCI’s profit will be $582.06 million for 26.13 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Castle International Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Crown Castle International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases shared wireless infrastructure in the United States and Australia. The company has market cap of $60.84 billion. The firm provides towers and other structures, such as rooftops; and distributed antenna systems, a type of small cell network . It has a 85.13 P/E ratio. It provides access, including space or capacity to its towers, small cells, and third party land interests via long-term contracts in various forms, including license, sublease, and lease agreements.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26 million worth of stock.

Aradigm Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment and prevention of severe respiratory diseases. The company has market cap of $2.28 million. The Company’s lead development candidates are proprietary formulations of the potent antibiotic ciprofloxacin, including Linhaliq and Lipoquin that are delivered by inhalation for the management of infections associated with severe respiratory diseases, including non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and non-tuberculosis mycobacterium. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing inhaled ciprofloxacin formulations for treatment of patients with cystic fibrosis, and has tested for the prevention and treatment of inhaled bioterrorism infections, such as Coxiella burnetii or Q fever, inhalation anthrax, tularemia, melioidosis and pneumonic plague.