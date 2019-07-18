Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Reaches $126.37 After 3.00% Down Move; Granahan Investment Management Lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Stake

The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.99% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $126.37. About 1.69 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $52.54 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $122.58 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:REIT worth $1.58B less.

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) stake by 52.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 38,051 shares as Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 34,074 shares with $4.28 million value, down from 72,125 last quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals now has $2.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $114.07. About 54,791 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT GRANTING ROIVANT SCIENCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LGD-6972; 23/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at American Diabetes Association Meeting Jun 22; 24/04/2018 – Ligand Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.55; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Crown Castle International Corp. shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board has 315,369 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.28% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 14.01 million shares. Kistler invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). The New York-based Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Pinnacle Finance Prns holds 0.02% or 1,831 shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling reported 393 shares. Korea Inv Corp has 519,466 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.19% or 60,040 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Llc holds 2,465 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gp Inc holds 1.79M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc accumulated 7,640 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 2,236 shares. Bamco New York reported 0% stake. Eagle Ridge owns 2,176 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Spinnaker Trust stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Crown Castle International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases shared wireless infrastructure in the United States and Australia. The company has market cap of $52.54 billion. The firm provides towers and other structures, such as rooftops; and distributed antenna systems, a type of small cell network . It has a 73.51 P/E ratio. It provides access, including space or capacity to its towers, small cells, and third party land interests via long-term contracts in various forms, including license, sublease, and lease agreements.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. $2.26 million worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was bought by MARTIN J LANDIS on Wednesday, April 24. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought 350 shares worth $41,283.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $864,670 activity. On Wednesday, May 29 the insider Aryeh Jason bought $109,510. HIGGINS JOHN L had bought 1,000 shares worth $108,202.

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 84.10% or $2.01 from last year’s $2.39 per share. LGND’s profit will be $7.45M for 75.05 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Proshare Advsr Ltd accumulated 11,728 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,915 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 20,113 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Co stated it has 2.09% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 42 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Opus Point Ltd Liability Company reported 1,745 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% or 13,900 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Liability invested in 342,141 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Lc has invested 1.9% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Da Davidson Co stated it has 3,074 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 73,841 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 5,147 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).