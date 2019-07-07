Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Is At $134.23 Formed Wedge; RF Industries LTD. (RFIL) Shorts Decreased By 31.94%

RF Industries LTD. (NASDAQ:RFIL) had a decrease of 31.94% in short interest. RFIL’s SI was 30,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 31.94% from 45,400 shares previously. With 40,700 avg volume, 1 days are for RF Industries LTD. (NASDAQ:RFIL)’s short sellers to cover RFIL’s short positions. The SI to RF Industries LTD.’s float is 0.46%. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 11,014 shares traded. RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) has risen 19.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.61% the S&P500. Some Historical RFIL News: 13/03/2018 – RF Industries’ First Quarter Sales Jump 56%; Net Income Exceeds Entire Fiscal 2017 Results; 12/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — RF Industries, Ltd./; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries 1Q EPS 5c; 13/03/2018 – RF Industries Sees ‘Significant Growth’ in Net Sales for 2Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ RF Industries Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RFIL); 13/03/2018 – RF INDUSTRIES LTD – QTRLY NET SALES $10.3 MLN VS $6.6 MLN; 12/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — RF Industries, Ltd./; 09/03/2018 RF Industries Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) formed wedge up with $140.94 target or 5.00% above today’s $134.23 share price. Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) has $55.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $134.23. About 657,540 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold RF Industries, Ltd. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.68 million shares or 4.80% more from 2.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 37,000 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) owns 2,076 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) for 1,000 shares. Blackrock invested in 158,584 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Advsr holds 100,256 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 129,967 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 24,311 shares in its portfolio. Navellier And Assocs has invested 0.05% in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL). Bridgeway Mngmt holds 242,998 shares. Dorsey Wright Associate invested 0% in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL). G2 Prtn Ltd Liability Co accumulated 155,679 shares. 321,831 were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc. North Star Inv Mgmt reported 3,450 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 2,000 shares. Susquehanna Llp holds 38,934 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $39,878 activity. The insider HILL HOWARD F sold 4,865 shares worth $39,878. On Monday, January 7 the insider FINK MARVIN sold $36,025.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets interconnect products and systems to co-location centers, data processing centers, telecommunications and telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment and solution providers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $72.91 million. The companyÂ’s Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, makes, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. It has a 20.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s Cables Unlimited division makes and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment.

Analysts await Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. CCI’s profit will be $569.57 million for 24.49 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Crown Castle International Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.52% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. The insider MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26M. 350 Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $41,283 were bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR.