Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Stock Rose While Bowen Hanes & Co Lifted Its Holding; Ladder Capitol (LADR) Holder Laffer Investments Has Raised Holding by $9.65 Million as Share Value Declined

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 137.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 9,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 16,290 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 6,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $140.48. About 1.26 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Ladder Capitol Corp (LADR) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 581 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 40,854 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $678.58 million, up from 40,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Ladder Capitol Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 360,028 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $116.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belden Inc by 25 shares to 2,946 shares, valued at $232.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI) by 182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,674 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ladder Capital: Special Dividends From A Special REIT, 9.3% Yield With High Insider Ownership – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ladder Capital Corp.: Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on March 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ladder Capital Corp 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ladder Capital: Maintaining Momentum And An 8% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) CEO Brian Harris on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $49,678 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold LADR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 54.65 million shares or 3.80% less from 56.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 72,406 shares. First Allied Advisory invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 71,387 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And reported 137,520 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Management Ltd holds 1.6% or 671,683 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt has 69,872 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 15,418 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 4 shares. Usa Portformulas has 0.03% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Goldman Sachs Gp owns 338,582 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 173,428 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). 300 were accumulated by Gradient Invests Lc. Mcmillion Mngmt invested 0.04% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirit MTA shareholders approve sale, liquidation – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 REITs for Any Stock Market Conditions – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) Declares Monthly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Whitestone REIT Wins Dismissal of Plaintiffs Class Action and Derivative Action Cases – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Shareholders Booked A 10% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Lc, a New York-based fund reported 55,937 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma holds 0.33% or 20,493 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck owns 10,005 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 9,550 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 18,223 are held by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Co. Ameriprise Fincl owns 1.79M shares. Zacks Mgmt stated it has 536,033 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Employees Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 18,000 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 12,000 shares. Sterling Mngmt Lc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 838,949 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.2% or 1.30M shares. 1,900 were accumulated by Ledyard Commercial Bank. 249,018 are held by Waratah Cap Limited.