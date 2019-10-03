Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Shareholder Chesley Taft & Associates Lifted Holding; Real Estate Management Services Lowered Its Holding in Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) as Shares Declined

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 54,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 261,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, down from 316,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Empire State Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 396,791 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 45.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 34,120 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, up from 23,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $136.79. About 1.92 million shares traded or 7.26% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 10,466 shares to 57,701 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 4,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,630 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Smallcap (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 55,330 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 3,270 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Dean Investment Associate Ltd Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1,673 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Lc stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 12,000 shares stake. Sun Life Finance reported 0.01% stake. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.07% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 89,751 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 2,500 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.02% or 465 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 1.23% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 900 are owned by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.11% or 539,745 shares. Macquarie Ltd invested in 876,105 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04 million and $148.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 41,100 shares to 724,900 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold ESRT shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 3.51% more from 123.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle owns 10,000 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 341,447 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 53,741 shares. Westwood Gp invested in 34,155 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa holds 0.01% or 46,540 shares. Eii Capital accumulated 15,911 shares. Sei Investments Company accumulated 0.04% or 820,426 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 78,088 shares stake. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 18,900 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 30,619 shares. 70,997 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Next Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 414 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 36,995 shares.