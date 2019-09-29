Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Shareholder Chesley Taft & Associates Has Lifted Position; Apg Asset Management Us Increases Stake in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR)

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 313,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 9.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10B, up from 8.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $128.85. About 1.36 million shares traded or 18.45% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 45.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 34,120 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, up from 23,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.87. About 2.31 million shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,631 shares to 156,902 shares, valued at $22.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corporation by 49,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,105 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Efg Asset Management (Americas) has invested 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Amer National Registered Inv Advisor has 0.35% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,790 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3.72M shares. 86,597 are owned by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Highstreet Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 111,572 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 0.03% or 2,491 shares in its portfolio. Zweig holds 1.04% or 83,926 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 106,124 shares. America First Inv Advsr Limited Co accumulated 62 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Counselors stated it has 99,404 shares. Peconic Prns Limited Com accumulated 27,500 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 368,837 shares. Payden Rygel reported 123,900 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Shelton reported 0.05% stake.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 259,900 shares to 24.65M shares, valued at $1.97B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 192,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tealwood Asset Mngmt, Minnesota-based fund reported 31,834 shares. California-based Tiemann Investment Advsrs has invested 0.15% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Horrell Mngmt owns 200 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 122,490 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Ls Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) invested 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 511 shares. Proshare Limited Company owns 68,032 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. L And S Advisors Incorporated holds 15,390 shares. Element Cap Lc reported 23,031 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 2,427 shares. International has invested 0.19% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Enterprise Financial Svcs Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 59 shares.