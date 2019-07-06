Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Position Has Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc; United Parcel Service (UPS) Position Has Lifted by Ronna Sue Cohen

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 51,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.14M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $134.23. About 827,493 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 10745.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 2.92M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.95 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 27,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.19 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were sold by Peretz Richard N..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

