CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Reaches $92.30 After 8.00% Down Move; Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Shorts Decreased By 3%

The stock of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.38% or $7.35 during the last trading session, reaching $92.3. About 1.66 million shares traded. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $18.92 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $84.92 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CRWD worth $1.51 billion less.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) had a decrease of 3% in short interest. CLRB’s SI was 390,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3% from 402,800 shares previously. With 455,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s short sellers to cover CLRB’s short positions. The SI to Cellectar Biosciences Inc’s float is 8.38%. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.0057 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1243. About 23,299 shares traded. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) has declined 36.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CLRB News: 17/04/2018 – Cellectar Presents Preclinical Data at AACR Annual Meeting Demonstrating Efficacy of Fractionated Injections of CLR 131 in Mult; 09/05/2018 – Cellectar Biosciences: Granted Orphan Drug Designation for CLR 131 to Treat Rhabdomyosarcoma; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Highlighting Uptake and Enhanced Anti-Tumor Effects of Cellectar’s CLR 131 in Head and Neck Cancer Presente; 02/05/2018 – Cellectar Receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for CLR 131 to Treat Neuroblastoma; 06/03/2018 Cellectar Biosciences: This May Have Positive Read-Through for CLR 131; 15/03/2018 – Cellectar Announces Late-Breaking Poster Presentations at AACR 2018 Featuring PDCs and CLR 131; 27/03/2018 – Cellectar Granted Seminal U.S. Patent for Phospholipid-Ether Analogs as Cancer-Targeting Drug Vehicles; 27/03/2018 – Cellectar Granted U.S. Patent for Phospholipid-Ether Analogs as Cancer-Targeting Drug Vehicles; 16/04/2018 – Cellectar Presents Preclinical Data at AACR Annual Meeting Demonstrating the Ability of its PDCs to Selectively Target a Broad Range of Tumor Cells; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Highlighting Uptake and Enhanced Anti-Tumor Effects of Cellectar’s CLR 131 in Head and Neck Cancer Presented at AACR Annual Meeting

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company has market cap of $19.96 million. The firm offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

