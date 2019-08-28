CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Reaches $85.89 After 4.00% Down Move; VONOVIA SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (VNNVF) Shorts Lowered By 6.75%

The stock of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.15% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $85.89. About 532,432 shares traded. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $16.66B company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $82.45 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CRWD worth $666.24 million less.

VONOVIA SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) had a decrease of 6.75% in short interest. VNNVF’s SI was 1.62M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.75% from 1.74 million shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 2026 days are for VONOVIA SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)’s short sellers to cover VNNVF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 315 shares traded or 15.38% up from the average. Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate firm in Germany. The company has market cap of $26.04 billion. It operates through three divisions: Rental, Extension, and Sales. It has a 7.89 P/E ratio. The firm offers apartments; and sells single units and buildings or plots of land, as well as provides property-related services.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. develops security solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.66 billion. It offers Falcon platform, a cloud based security solution that protects workloads across on-premise, virtualized, and cloud environments running on various endpoints, such as laptops, desktops, servers, virtual machines, and IoT devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Threat Graph, a cloud graph database.

