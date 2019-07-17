CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Reaches $71.23 After 4.00% Up Move; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Increased Its Angiodynamics (ANGO) Position

The stock of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.43% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $71.23. About 877,904 shares traded. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $14.01B company. It was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $74.08 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CRWD worth $560.40M more.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) stake by 104.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc acquired 17,553 shares as Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO)’s stock declined 15.23%. The Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc holds 34,293 shares with $784,000 value, up from 16,740 last quarter. Angiodynamics Inc now has $801.26 million valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.53. About 167,776 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 0.56% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Backs FY18 Sales $345M-$350M; 21/04/2018 – DJ AngioDynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGO); 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 TO $0.74; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M; 26/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q Adj EPS 25c; 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c

More notable recent CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CrowdStrike: Too Challenging To Win Here – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analysts ratings pour in on CrowdStrike – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CrowdStrike: The New Kid On The Block – CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Tesla, C&J Energy Services, and CrowdStrike Holdings Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CrowdStrike: An IPO With Explosive Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. develops security solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.01 billion. It offers Falcon platform, a cloud based security solution that protects workloads across on-premise, virtualized, and cloud environments running on various endpoints, such as laptops, desktops, servers, virtual machines, and IoT devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Threat Graph, a cloud graph database.