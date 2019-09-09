CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Reaches $66.42 After 9.00% Down Move; Navellier & Associates Upped Verisign (VRSN) Holding By $3.24 Million

Navellier & Associates Inc increased Verisign Inc. (VRSN) stake by 1313.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired 17,888 shares as Verisign Inc. (VRSN)’s stock rose 8.56%. The Navellier & Associates Inc holds 19,250 shares with $3.50M value, up from 1,362 last quarter. Verisign Inc. now has $23.82B valuation. The stock decreased 3.05% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 306,307 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

The stock of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 12.58% or $9.56 during the last trading session, reaching $66.42. About 7.38M shares traded or 137.10% up from the average. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $12.74B company. It was reported on Sep, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $60.44 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CRWD worth $1.15B less.

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased Pgt Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) stake by 59,552 shares to 30,040 valued at $416,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) stake by 1,374 shares and now owns 9,815 shares. Worldpay Inc. was reduced too.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. develops security solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.74 billion. It offers Falcon platform, a cloud based security solution that protects workloads across on-premise, virtualized, and cloud environments running on various endpoints, such as laptops, desktops, servers, virtual machines, and IoT devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Threat Graph, a cloud graph database.