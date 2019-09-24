CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Reaches $64.20 After 3.00% Down Move; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Cut By $16.02 Million Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position

The stock of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.05% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 1.26M shares traded. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $14.49 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $62.27 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CRWD worth $434.79 million less.

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 45.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 81,733 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 96,271 shares with $18.96 million value, down from 178,004 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $39.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $205.07. About 223,276 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. develops security solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.49 billion. It offers Falcon platform, a cloud based security solution that protects workloads across on-premise, virtualized, and cloud environments running on various endpoints, such as laptops, desktops, servers, virtual machines, and IoT devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Threat Graph, a cloud graph database.

Among 3 analysts covering CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CrowdStrike Holdings has $10900 highest and $7500 lowest target. $91.75’s average target is 42.91% above currents $64.2 stock price. CrowdStrike Holdings had 5 analyst reports since July 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, September 6.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $502.56 million for 19.57 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $207 lowest target. $241’s average target is 17.52% above currents $205.07 stock price. Constellation Brands had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 17 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. On Friday, September 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Elanco Animal Health Inc stake by 108,768 shares to 604,947 valued at $20.45M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc stake by 619,650 shares and now owns 4.30 million shares. International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) was raised too.

