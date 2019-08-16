CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Security Software & Services companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
18.7% of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.18% of all Security Software & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.02% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|45.94%
|11.13%
|7.65%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.
|N/A
|78
|0.00
|Industry Average
|236.22M
|514.19M
|25.40
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.50
|1.67
|2.61
As a group, Security Software & Services companies have a potential upside of 12.55%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.
|1.84%
|40.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|53.57%
|Industry Average
|3.79%
|13.09%
|10.00%
|26.31%
|49.19%
|36.64%
For the past year CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s peers.
Liquidity
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.61 and has 1.41 Quick Ratio. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.
Dividends
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s peers beat CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.