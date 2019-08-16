CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Security Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.7% of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.18% of all Security Software & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.02% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 45.94% 11.13% 7.65%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. N/A 78 0.00 Industry Average 236.22M 514.19M 25.40

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 1.67 2.61

As a group, Security Software & Services companies have a potential upside of 12.55%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. 1.84% 40.93% 0% 0% 0% 53.57% Industry Average 3.79% 13.09% 10.00% 26.31% 49.19% 36.64%

For the past year CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.61 and has 1.41 Quick Ratio. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Dividends

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s peers beat CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.