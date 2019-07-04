Crow Point Partners Upped Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $2.89 Million as Share Price Rose; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Trimmed Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake by $3.36 Million; Share Price Declined

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Lisa Frazier Will Become Head of Innovation Group; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo on Track to Achieve Target of $4 Billion in Expense Reductions by the End of 2019; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.41 billion market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Advsr Sa holds 0.11% or 15,795 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Company Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 504,660 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Arbor Inv Lc stated it has 0.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 30,294 are held by Johnson Invest Counsel. Forte Capital Limited Liability Co Adv holds 0.43% or 24,449 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Indexiq Advsr Ltd Company has 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Aqr Management Llc holds 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 2.39M shares. Advsrs Management Lc has 0.89% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Crawford Counsel Incorporated accumulated 211,856 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 22,659 shares. Gladius Mngmt LP has 134,733 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cognios Limited Com holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 27,901 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel stated it has 0.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stearns Services Gp invested in 0.16% or 17,416 shares. Cohen Capital Inc accumulated 8,274 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 5.73 million shares. Fin Counselors invested 1.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Albion Financial Gp Ut has 0.69% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Spears Abacus Limited Com invested in 4,713 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited owns 3,696 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 565,153 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Utd Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 1.10 million shares. North Star Invest Mngmt reported 99,758 shares. Thomas White Limited owns 21,133 shares. 13,509 are held by Insight 2811. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 218,200 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants, Nebraska-based fund reported 297,878 shares. Leavell Investment invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 11,000 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $590.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3,091 shares to 3,227 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novocure Ltd by 9,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,160 shares, and cut its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

