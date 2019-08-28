Crow Point Partners Upped Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); Donald Smith & Company Increases Holding in Avianca Holdings (AVH)

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 2.83M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61M, up from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.08 million market cap company. It closed at $2.69 lastly. It is down 39.27% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 09/05/2018 – ADVENT’S STAKE IN AVIANCA’S LIFEMILES LOYALTY PROGRAM COULD BE DIVESTED VIA DIRECT SALE OR IPO; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA TOTAL LOAD FACTOR 81.9% IN MARCH VS 79.8% YEAR EARLIER; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avianca Holdings S.A.’s IDRs at ‘B’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA SAYS TOTAL CAPACITY +5.2% Y/Y IN MARCH; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA EXPECTS $2B IN CAPEX REDUCTION FROM NEGOTIATIONS: CEO; 19/03/2018 – IFALPA Conference Statement on Avianca; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘B’ Rating On Avianca Holdings; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – FITCH RAISES AVIANCA HOLDINGS OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Avianca Holdings Outlook to Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA RENEGOTIATING DELIVERY OF NEW AIRCRAFT FROM 2020-22:CEO

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $57.43. About 1.61M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $590.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3,091 shares to 3,227 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novocure Ltd by 9,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,160 shares, and cut its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

