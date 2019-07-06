Crow Point Partners Trimmed Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake by $349,160 as Stock Price Rose; As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose, Horan Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 57.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 4,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,040 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $118.05. About 650,608 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 9,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,555 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, down from 75,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 2.52M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 18.89 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $45.14 million activity. Shares for $7.17 million were sold by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas on Wednesday, January 23. 304,397 shares were sold by Conroy Kevin T, worth $24.74M.

