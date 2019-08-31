Crow Point Partners Trimmed Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Tiverton Asset Management Lifted Position in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by $2.77 Million

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 3,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,227 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 6,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.34. About 492,094 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 26,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 89,188 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, up from 62,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stadion Money Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,822 shares. Lynch & Assocs In reported 3.58% stake. Sol Cap Management accumulated 0.62% or 21,283 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Lc owns 14,654 shares. Tctc Ltd owns 76,827 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. 153,262 were reported by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership. Investec Asset Ltd reported 0.21% stake. Iron Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,903 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 3,185 shares. Addison Capital Company invested 3.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Godsey And Gibb Associate owns 151,057 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 31.08M shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Moreover, Reilly Ltd Liability Com has 0.41% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Community Bancorp Of Raymore reported 1.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Uss Invest Management has 131,800 shares.