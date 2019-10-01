Crow Point Partners Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Raised by $5.74 Million; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Valuation Rose While Caprock Group Cut Its Holding by $405,756

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 100,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 600,775 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.88. About 4.31M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 7,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 8,437 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $457,000, down from 15,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 1.61 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14M for 22.08 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

