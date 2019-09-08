Crow Point Partners Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $2.89 Million as Stock Value Declined; Golden Gate Private Equity Decreased Its Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Holding by $2.05 Million as Stock Price Rose

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $95.36. About 170,313 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.11M for 18.34 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 37,000 shares to 340,000 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4,060 shares to 3,040 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,227 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).