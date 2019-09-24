Crow Point Partners Raised Its At&T (T) Stake by $6.93 Million as Market Value Rose; Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Holder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Boosted Holding

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 168% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 335,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.23 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 22.77 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 8,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 32,712 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 billion, up from 24,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Independent Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 117,473 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lender to Support Denver Growth; 07/03/2018 Dir Fair Gifts 700 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ABOUT 6.5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE IN 2020; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Guaranty CEO Paul W. Taylor and Chairman Edward B. Cordes to Join Independent Bank Group Board; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 14C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank to buy Guaranty Bancorp for about $1 bln; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 23/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group 1Q EPS $1.03

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Independent Bank Celebrates the Opening of Denver Tech Center Branch – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Independent Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Independent Bank Group Merger With Guaranty Bancorp to Close as Planned on January 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Independent Bank Group Merger With Guaranty Bancorp Receives Regulatory Approval – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Q1 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 2.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold IBTX shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.53 million shares or 2.54% more from 25.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 30,717 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Cornerstone Inc has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). First Dallas Securities holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 5,160 shares. Mendon Capital Advisors reported 423,088 shares. Principal Fincl Group reported 0% stake. Maltese Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 50,930 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 470 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 47,715 shares. United Services Automobile Association invested in 5,337 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 41,466 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stieven Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 237,911 shares for 2.34% of their portfolio.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $114,713 activity. 1,790 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares with value of $100,061 were bought by Hobart Brian E.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 284 shares to 14,147 shares, valued at $250.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paramount Group Inc by 332,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 736,593 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $622.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 95,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,750 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).