Crow Point Partners Position In Verizon Communications (VZ) Was Has Increased; Ameritas Investment Partners Position in Tyler Technologies (TYL) Has Raised by $914,736 as Stock Rose

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 10.99M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 39.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 4,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 15,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 11,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $244.33. About 214,341 shares traded or 15.56% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 21,000 shares to 127,091 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 7,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,011 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Campbell County, Wyoming, Modernizes Processes with Solutions from Tyler Technologies – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) CEO Lynn Moore on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Financial Post” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Flagler County, Florida, Goes Live with Tyler Technologies’ Civic Services Platform – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Ranger Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks has 0.34% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Cwm Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 82 shares. Tortoise Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 84 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 140 shares. Garrison Bradford Assocs Incorporated holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 4,500 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership invested in 0.13% or 334,633 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Suntrust Banks accumulated 12,119 shares. Hhr Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 291,189 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 2,906 shares. Sei Invests has 0.03% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 46,356 shares. Northern owns 321,437 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “The One Stock to Own If the Market Craters – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Stock Fairly Valued? – Forbes” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $590.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4,060 shares to 3,040 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).