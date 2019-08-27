Crow Point Partners Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Lifted as Market Valuation Declined; Spirit Of America Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by $311,550

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 50.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 4,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 9,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.42. About 334,117 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO); 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Vornado DP LLC Trust 2010-VNO; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $57.25. About 6.58 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 64,633 shares to 355,684 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 26,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Lc reported 11,797 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,151 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loews Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.06% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Royal London Asset Ltd reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 3.38M shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Group Inc Llp has invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Ameritas Invest holds 3,055 shares. Tci Wealth Inc owns 4 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Grp Inc Plc reported 0.07% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Gruss And Com owns 2.96% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 41,875 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.01% or 16,534 shares in its portfolio. 412,639 are owned by Heitman Real Secs Limited Liability Co.

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vornado Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:VNO – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Pay A 1.0% Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vornado Extends $375 Million Loan on 888 Seventh Avenue – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Announces Certain Items to be Included in its Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Including the Non-Cash Impairment Charges Related to Topshop at 608 Fifth Avenue – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 7,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.