Crow Point Partners Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Increased as Market Valuation Declined; Matarin Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Regional Management (RM) by $370,032 as Shares Declined

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regional Management Corp (RM) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 15,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 91,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 106,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Management Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 48,664 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 12/03/2018 – Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 09/04/2018 – REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP RM.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 12/04/2018 – QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 20/03/2018 – JOHN HANCOCK RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES HIRES LEO REED AS REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT, EASTERN REGION FOR TAFT-HARTLEY PRACTICE; 22/05/2018 – WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LTD – ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS BEEN DISCONTINUED AND CONSEQUENTLY JOHN DIXON WILL LEAVE GROUP; 26/04/2018 – Fed Atlanta: Atlanta Fed Names Mishra Vice President and Regional Executive and Fay Assistant Vice President, Corporate; 17/05/2018 – Regional Management at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 05/03/2018 Jumio Continues Global Expansion with Asia Pacific Office and New Regional Vice President

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd by 9,033 shares to 7,160 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle reported 338,311 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.98% or 6.52 million shares. Bell Bankshares has invested 0.53% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kemnay Advisory Service holds 0.23% or 18,509 shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 36,160 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management Lc holds 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 5,305 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sit Invest Assocs Inc owns 680,975 shares. Euclidean Techs Management Ltd reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 52,409 were accumulated by Bontempo Ohly Management Ltd Llc. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd reported 186,755 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Sarasin & Prns Llp has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.65% or 45,937 shares. Bennicas Associates holds 1.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 22,347 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Co has 0.48% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Verizon’s Wireless Subscription Additions Heat Up in the Second Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Classic car auction goes from $70M to $0 – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Regional Management (RM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regional Management Corp. (RM) CEO Peter Knitzer on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Performing Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Regional Management Corp.’s (NYSE:RM) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 29,528 shares to 570,618 shares, valued at $11.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 41,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM).