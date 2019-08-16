Crow Point Partners Position in Exact Sciences (EXAS) Has Trimmed by $349,160 as Stock Value Rose; As Pan American Silver (PAAS) Share Value Rose, Oppenheimer & Close Has Increased Position

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 2.32M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – PRODUCTION ON PACE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associations for Rheumatology (PANLAR) Congress on April 10, 2018; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Ops Suspended at Huaron Mine; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 57.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 4,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 3,040 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.22. About 930,935 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.