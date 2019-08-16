Crow Point Partners Maintains Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ); Valicenti Advisory Services Has Decreased Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $1.35 Million as Stock Declined

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 20.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 5,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 21,607 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, down from 27,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $214.61. About 650,868 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 11.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 140,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novocure Ltd by 9,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,160 shares, and cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG).

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 198.71 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

