Crow Point Partners Maintains Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Riggs Asset Managment Company Increased Stake by $2.15 Million

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.67 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 23.25 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Time Warner Attacks U.S. Data Underpinning AT&T Merger Suit; 07/03/2018 – FirstNet Public-Private Partnership is Turning 1, Drives Much-Needed Competition, Coverage and Innovation for Public Safety; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$78.36 BLN; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Don’t Believe the Headlines — Audiences Haven’t Abandoned the Big Screen – Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AT&T Announces the Name of Its New Streaming Service (and It’s Taking “Friends” With It) – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T’s Big Streaming Bet – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T (T) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilkins Counsel Inc reported 97,830 shares. Moreover, Novare Cap Management Ltd has 1.55% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 316,542 shares. Moreover, Beaumont Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 15,316 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.82% or 1.21 million shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers holds 170,121 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy has 0.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sonata Cap Gp stated it has 18,379 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Peoples Financial Services Corp accumulated 1.39% or 86,428 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Co holds 19,685 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 108,335 shares. Moreover, Kings Point Capital has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 99.18M were reported by Geode Mngmt Limited Company. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 214,348 shares. Mount Vernon Md holds 26,441 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 9,266 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 120,703 were accumulated by Legacy Private Tru. Moreover, Cornercap Counsel Inc has 0.57% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mackay Shields holds 1.28 million shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Country Club Tru Na owns 26,094 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Inc Or holds 0.28% or 14,773 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc reported 110,711 shares. Jnba Advsr reported 0.07% stake. M&R Cap stated it has 16,847 shares. Wellington Shields Co Ltd Liability Com holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 53,421 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Liability Co holds 3,454 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Inc Ltd Liability Company owns 19,719 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus accumulated 783,680 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Co owns 14.00M shares. Cibc Asset holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 565,153 shares.