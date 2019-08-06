Crow Point Partners Lowered Stake in Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) by $3.36 Million as Share Value Declined; Mercury Genl New (MCY) Share Price Rose While Ameritas Investment Partners Has Decreased Position

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 47.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 7,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The institutional investor held 8,011 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 15,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.78. About 119,126 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $25,430 activity.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,602 shares to 67,367 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kaman Corp (Prn) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold MCY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.76 million shares or 10.33% less from 26.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 0% or 19,347 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 1.86M shares. Da Davidson & holds 17,705 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 481 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 281,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 70,075 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.13% stake. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 4,433 shares. Services invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Ameritas stated it has 8,011 shares. Principal Finance Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 330,517 shares. 37,926 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Millennium Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 324,710 shares.