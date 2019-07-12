Crow Point Partners Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $2.89 Million as Share Value Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Epoch Investment Partners Has Lowered Position by $12.83 Million

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.1. About 3.93 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 126,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 808,502 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.85 million, down from 935,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.7. About 4.43 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – SRC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SEEKING NO MORE THAN $90 MLN FROM JPMORGAN; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Composite PMI: Summary; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Russian investment trust working to comply with US sanctions; 29/05/2018 – Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative; 29/03/2018 – J.P. MORGAN SAYS RECENT LIBOR/OIS WIDENING IS A “VERY MINOR TIGHTENING” OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, NOT ENOUGH “TO MOTIVATE A CHANGE TO THE MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK”; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is; 23/04/2018 – NMC HEALTH PLC NMC.L – J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND HSBC ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “The T-Mobile Merger With Sprint Could Still Be Killed – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon’s Vestberg presses for C-band spectrum action – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.66% or 132,856 shares in its portfolio. Finemark State Bank accumulated 0.78% or 226,638 shares. Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 177,049 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Ally Fincl Inc has invested 1.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,512 shares. Drexel Morgan & has invested 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 4.25M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Colonial Trust holds 1.66% or 147,638 shares in its portfolio. 3,500 were reported by Oberweis Asset Mgmt. Fort Washington Oh owns 573,897 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Villere St Denis J Ltd has 0.66% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 322,016 shares. Swarthmore Group Inc invested in 10,000 shares. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 52.92M shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 353,421 shares or 2.53% of its portfolio.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $590.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd by 9,033 shares to 7,160 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Com reported 0.89% stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 1.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 669,796 shares. 12,878 are owned by Ledyard National Bank & Trust. Blue Chip Prtn Inc has 2.67% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 111,531 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.2% or 782,681 shares. Asset Management Gru holds 0.1% or 2,702 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt owns 724,198 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Boussard And Gavaudan Llp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Agf Investments America accumulated 52,943 shares. Rench Wealth owns 48,371 shares for 3.2% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Ma invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Knott David M owns 23,050 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag reported 24,987 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Sabal, a Florida-based fund reported 248,475 shares. First Manhattan Company owns 383,221 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million was made by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.35B for 11.25 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “July’s Market Faces Ongoing Geopolitical Issues On Several Fronts – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big Banks Just Announced Big Dividend Increases And Share Repurchase Programs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jared Laskowitz – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Investorplace.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Partial ECM exit to leave Deutsche Bank focused on Europe – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.