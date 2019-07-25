Crow Point Partners Increases Position in Verizon Communications (VZ); Partner Fund Management LP Has Cut Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Stake by $3.22 Million

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 10.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 189,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.52 million, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 820,820 shares traded or 2.79% up from the average. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 05/03/2018 Fate Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 400,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Ltd Co has invested 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 146,898 were reported by Community Bancorporation Na. Hengehold Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.69% or 49,333 shares. Dean Invest Associate Ltd Llc holds 133,620 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership owns 5,921 shares. 10,197 were reported by Beaumont Limited Liability Company. Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 297,878 shares stake. Patten And Patten Tn holds 135,183 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Clark Mngmt Grp Inc Inc holds 0.46% or 326,609 shares in its portfolio. Sather holds 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 5,000 shares. Holderness Invests invested in 91,881 shares or 2.6% of the stock. 227,174 were reported by Lincluden Mngmt Limited. First Financial In has 0.97% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Td Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 723 shares. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Realmoney.Thestreet.com and their article: “Verizon Is Set for an Upside Breakout – Here’s How I’d Buy It – TheStreet.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Reports for Verizon, McDonald’s & Lockheed Martin – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 272,918 shares to 951,246 shares, valued at $121.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 1.90M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Nevro Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 27,450 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 10 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 42,943 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 39,929 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,862 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 7.05M shares. First Mercantile Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 14,462 shares. Polaris Venture Mgmt V Ltd Liability Corp holds 21.65% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 1.47M shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 121,343 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 93,549 shares. Citadel Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 869,789 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 32,806 shares. Alpinvest Bv stated it has 21,104 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Partner Management Lp holds 0.16% or 7,872 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

More notable recent Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “”Expect craziness” as China readies debut of Nasdaq-style board – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Karyopharm’s Blood Cancer Treatment, Grifols’ Immunodeficiency Drug; ESMO, ISTH Conferences In The Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. to seek execution for Illinois man in gruesome slaying of Chinese student – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gibraltar extends detention of Iranian tanker to Aug. 15 – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Do Women Get Less Money From Social Security Than Men? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.