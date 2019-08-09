Crow Point Partners Increases Position in Verizon Communications (VZ); Global Pmts (GPN) Stock Rose While Ameritas Investment Partners Cut by $340,000 Its Holding

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 1.43 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 11,570 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 14,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $159.93. About 332,001 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3,091 shares to 3,227 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 3,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,539 shares, and cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields Ltd accumulated 23,771 shares. Affinity Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.45% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 202,173 shares. Smith Salley Assocs, North Carolina-based fund reported 75,058 shares. Legal General Group Pcl holds 25.34 million shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Boltwood Cap Mngmt reported 19,165 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Cooke & Bieler Lp owns 1.88M shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards Bank & Trust & Tru accumulated 0.24% or 40,881 shares. Jones Cos Lllp accumulated 199,145 shares. Putnam Fl Mgmt holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 141,382 shares. Beutel Goodman Ltd reported 5.16 million shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter holds 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 7,954 shares. Cap Interest Sarl stated it has 22,100 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Howard Capital holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,625 shares. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 7,567 shares. Gladius Cap Management LP holds 36,768 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 4,484 shares to 15,905 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kaman Corp (Prn) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) reported 41 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chase Investment Counsel holds 0.72% or 10,250 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 24,784 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). River And Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 34,275 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company owns 413,632 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 193 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 200,485 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Friess reported 206,992 shares stake. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Com reported 1,850 shares stake. Macquarie Grp Inc stated it has 173,335 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $584,985 activity. The insider SILBERSTEIN ALAN M sold $86,037. 3,500 shares were sold by BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR, worth $425,202 on Thursday, February 14.