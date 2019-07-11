Crow Point Partners Holds Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ); Cypress Capital Management Increased Hershey Foods (HSY) Holding by $1.09 Million; Stock Price Rose

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 10.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hershey Foods Corp (HSY) by 84.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 9,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,755 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 11,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hershey Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.57. About 598,949 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 38.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL ADDITIONS, INCLUDING SOFTWARE, ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE $355 MLN TO $375 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Hershey $Benchmark; 2Y +55-60, 3Y +60-65, 5Y +75a; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N -GIVEN THE PATTERN OF LAST YEAR’S GROSS MARGIN INFLATIONARY PRESSURES, EXPECT TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IN 2ND HALF OF YEAR ON A YOY BASIS; 08/03/2018 Patriot-News: Free one-day admission to Hershey Story Museum includes new Hershey’s Cuba exhibit; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: ADVERTISING SPENDING ON ‘CORE CHOCOLATE’ IS UP; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS OFFERING OF NOTES DUE 2020, NOTES DUE 2021; 03/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Announces Offering of Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – AMPLIFY ACQUISITION IS ON TRACK AND DELIVERING ACCELERATED EARNINGS ACCRETION IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Not just a chocolate company: Hershey plots its future in snacking; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hershey Co’s Proposed Sr Unsecured Notes

