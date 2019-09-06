Crow Point Partners Holds Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); Venor Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding as Share Price Declined

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $58.91. About 4.17M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 186,144 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 2.12M shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.14% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Venor Capital Mgmt LP has invested 15.59% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Utah Retirement Systems, Utah-based fund reported 19,599 shares. Alyeska Inv Grp Incorporated LP reported 0.07% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% or 8,400 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 192,600 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Taconic Lp owns 625,000 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 38,526 shares stake. Contravisory Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 3,847 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 30,838 were reported by Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership. Nomura Holding reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch Associates Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc owns 18,038 shares. Cap Ltd invested in 0.57% or 154,721 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.29% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 14.38M shares. Lbmc Inv Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10,675 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.6% or 95,525 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 581,619 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Buckingham Mngmt Inc reported 3,695 shares stake. 1.10 million were reported by Fifth Third National Bank. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd stated it has 973,521 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr has invested 0.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Old Natl National Bank & Trust In reported 143,664 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa has invested 1.78% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Monroe National Bank Tru Mi holds 0.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 26,064 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 2.15M shares or 1.02% of the stock.