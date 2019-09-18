Crow Point Partners Holding in Chunghwa Telecom Co LTD (CHT) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shares Rose, Holder Cryder Capital Partners Llp Upped Its Position

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 124,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 815,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.24M, up from 690,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $124.84. About 568,434 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (CHT) by 64.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 95,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 51,750 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, down from 147,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 28,423 shares traded. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) has declined 1.89% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHT News: 10/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Mar Rev NT$17.49B Vs NT$18.04B; 25/03/2018 – Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Up 4.9%; Volume Doubles; 10/04/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MARCH SALES FALL 3.05% Y/Y :2412 TT; 07/05/2018 – Chunghwa Picture Tubes Apr Rev NT$2.20B; 28/03/2018 – Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Jumps 4.8%; 09/04/2018 – Chunghwa Picture Tubes Mar Rev NT$2.18B; 04/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom 1Q Net Profit NT$8.73B Vs NT$9.59B; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Chunghwa Telecom, PChome to start TWD 400 million venture fund to invest in startups; 13/03/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF NT$4.796/SHARE; 13/05/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MAY APPLY FOR TAIWAN ONLINE-BANK LICENSE: EDN

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $622.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 3,625 shares to 14,995 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging (IEMG).

