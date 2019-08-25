Crow Point Partners Has Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $2.89 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Value Declined While Comgest Global Investors Sas Trimmed Its Holding

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 341,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.12M, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.51. About 3.46 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 18/04/2018 – Pfenex and NT Pharma Enter into a Development and License Agreement for Pfenex’s PF708 Therapeutic Equivalent Candidate to Forteo®; 24/04/2018 – LLY: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SHOULD MANDATE PASS-THROUGH REBATES; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon

