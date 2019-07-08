Crow Point Partners Has Trimmed Its Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) Position as Stock Value Rose; As Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Market Valuation Rose, Warburg Pincus Decreased Its Position

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 3,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,227 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 6,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $126.48. About 632,295 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500.

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, down from 33.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 5.46 million shares traded or 27.31% up from the average. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 6.81% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD SAYS KOSMOS AND ITS PARTNER WILL RE-SPUD WELL, ANAPAI-1A, TARGETING SAME OBJECTIVES; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P; 17/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.40 FROM $7.25; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40 million for 126.48 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $823.55 million activity. Shares for $146.48M were sold by BCP IV GP L.L.C. on Wednesday, February 27. 81.50M shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS & CO., worth $530.60 million on Friday, March 1.

