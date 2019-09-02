Crow Point Partners Has Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; As Hormel Foods (HRL) Valuation Rose, Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 21.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 17,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The hedge fund held 63,566 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 81,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 1.64 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 26/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Hormel may step into $600M contest for Chinese condiment company Jiahao; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 06/03/2018 Hormel Foods Announces Leadership Appointments; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Jeff Frank VP of Foodservice Marketing; 08/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for Sixth Year in a Row; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS NET SALES DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE VOLUME DOWN 3%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER NET SALES UP 22%

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 4,670 shares to 43,371 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 23,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Co reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Tru Department Mb Finance Bancorporation N A accumulated 171,963 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp holds 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) or 651 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). First Heartland Consultants Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.02% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Ca stated it has 0.02% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Chatham Capital Grp Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 4,600 shares. Hendershot Invests Inc reported 0.33% stake. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 23,116 shares. 55,002 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Rech & invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Lmr Ptnrs Llp has 5,058 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 15,939 shares stake. Macquarie Group invested in 3.05M shares.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. HRL’s profit will be $249.09 million for 22.66 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.03% EPS growth.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 3,754 shares to 2,539 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

