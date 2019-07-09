Crow Point Partners Has Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $2.89 Million; Shares Rose; Newell Brands (NWL) Shareholder Proxima Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $577,500 as Shares Declined

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 8.95 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 1.48M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 23/04/2018 – @JimCramer walks back his negative call on Newell Brands after its proxy fight ends; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Divest Itself of Non-Core Businesses Representing About 35% of Sales; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Director Nominees to the Newell Board at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MICHAEL B. POLK APPOINTED PRESIDENT; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD REITERATES NWL DISAPPROVAL,CITES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS, Operating Cash Flow Toward Lower End of Guidance; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Teams Up With Icahn to Counter Starboard (Correct); 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn discloses 6.9 percent stake in Newell Brands; 10/04/2018 – Starboard seeks four board seats at Newell -filing

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna owns 119,068 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Geode Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5.99M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Federated Inc Pa has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Andra Ap holds 137,300 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Adirondack And Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 16,366 shares. Hartford Management stated it has 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Lapides Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 86,800 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.54 million shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Magnetar Llc reported 70,522 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 11,946 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 36,076 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Carroll Financial Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 70,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 155,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

