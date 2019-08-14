Crow Point Partners Has Lowered Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Holding By $3.36 Million; Us Bancorp De Has Boosted Hannon Armstrong Sustainable (HASI) Stake By $353,625

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) stake by 38.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 140,000 shares as Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)’s stock declined 2.76%. The Crow Point Partners Llc holds 225,000 shares with $5.51M value, down from 365,000 last quarter. Sk Telecom Co Ltd now has $13.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 385,094 shares traded or 18.71% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON

Us Bancorp De increased Hannon Armstrong Sustainable (HASI) stake by 138.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Us Bancorp De acquired 14,145 shares as Hannon Armstrong Sustainable (HASI)’s stock rose 3.55%. The Us Bancorp De holds 24,347 shares with $626,000 value, up from 10,202 last quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable now has $1.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 231,500 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold HASI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 41.31 million shares or 6.31% more from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 12,216 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.04% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Blair William & Co Il has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Usa Financial Portformulas holds 0.03% or 1,947 shares in its portfolio. Bard Associates Incorporated invested in 22,669 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer has 0.05% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 65,725 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 692,550 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0% stake. D E Shaw Co reported 21,036 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 101,017 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corporation owns 17,810 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,503 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mgmt has 85,625 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,045 activity. The insider Eckel Jeffrey bought 1,891 shares worth $51,045.

Among 5 analysts covering Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Hannon Armstrong had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, February 22. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was initiated by FBR Capital. The stock of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22.