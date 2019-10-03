Crow Point Partners Has Lowered Its Dte Energy Company (DTE) Position by $3.81 Million; Stock Price Rose; Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Market Valuation Rose While Energy Income Partners Has Cut by $7.00 Million Its Holding

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dte Energy Company (DTE) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $130.93. About 197,079 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Sees Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy to double renewable energy capacity by early 2020s; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates DTE Electric Co.’s $525MM Mtge Bonds ‘A+’; Outlook Negative; 01/05/2018 – DTE Electric among first energy companies in nation to sell green bonds; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project a; 09/04/2018 – DTE Energy Reaffirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Midwest grid operator expects to have enough power for summer; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Dte Gas To Negative; 16/04/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 0% FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating Earnings Guidanc

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 145,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 5.25M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253.52M, down from 5.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 50,043 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD SAYS PORTFOLIO INCLUDES 4 WIND AND 2 SOLAR PROJECTS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 396 MEGAWATTS IN ONTARIO; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Net $73M; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Will Continue to Operate Facilities Under 10-Year Services Agreement; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA YIELDCO UNLIKELY TO PURSUE MIDSTREAM ACQUISITIONS; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Rev $212M; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to sell Canadian wind and solar assets to CPPIB; 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 22, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO 2 TEN-YEAR FORWARD-STARTING INTEREST RATE SWAP AGREEMENTS BEGINNING MARCH 26, 2028; 29/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: NEP/NCP Rtgs Unaffctd By Prpsd Trm Ln Add-On

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $622.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 100,775 shares to 600,775 shares, valued at $34.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging (IEMG) by 7,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,000 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $448,273 activity. TORGOW GARY bought 1,537 shares worth $199,733.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold DTE shares while 149 reduced holdings.

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $373.94M for 16.05 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 31,401 shares to 4.37 million shares, valued at $74.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 182,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NEP’s profit will be $35.37 million for 20.68 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -228.57% EPS growth.