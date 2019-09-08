Crow Point Partners Has Lowered Its Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) Holding by $364,738; America First Investment Advisors Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Cut as Share Value Rose

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 226,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13 million, down from 236,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 4.10 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 3,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,227 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 6,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $113.71. About 328,357 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott launches study of TriClip for tricuspid regurgitation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,627 were reported by Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Inc. Hugh Johnson Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.69% or 68,673 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Com holds 37,519 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Highland Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 16,090 shares. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Corp has 3.4% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Llc reported 808,804 shares. Fincl Mngmt has 780 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ledyard State Bank holds 31,971 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cincinnati Insurance invested 2.59% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 27,961 were accumulated by Regent Inv Ltd Liability Com. Opus Capital Limited Liability Com invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.12% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 25.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $326.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.66M for 135.37 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CyberArk +7.7% on beats, upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Novocure, Morgan Stanley And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cyberark: Leading The Growth In Cybersecurity – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.