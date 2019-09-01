Crow Point Partners Has Increased Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $2.89 Million; Quantitative Investment Management Has Cut Its Position in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) by $1.87 Million

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 116,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 130,100 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 246,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 7.77M shares traded or 15.32% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 24/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018; 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook; 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $590.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 3,754 shares to 2,539 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) by 6,500 shares to 16,700 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp New (NYSE:SIX).

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $37.98 million for 7.33 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 175.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Activision Blizzard, ANGI, Azul, Baidu, CommScope, E*Trade, Kraft Heinz, Symantec, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Relative Strength Alert For Bed, Bath & Beyond – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bed Bath & Beyond Down 43% in a Year: Soft Margins to Blame? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 11, 2019 : ASX, CVS, AMD, NIO, BBBY, DAL, TVIX, VCIT, FAST, SNAP, QQQ, AZN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

